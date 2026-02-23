YSS (NYSE:YSS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

YSS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded YSS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on YSS in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on YSS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

YSS Trading Down 9.8%

About YSS

YSS stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. YSS has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

