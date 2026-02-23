Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 615.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HubSpot worth $34,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.70.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 481,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,735,504. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.20 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.59 and a 200 day moving average of $401.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

