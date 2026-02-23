Trajan Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $347.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. The trade was a 35.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,030 shares of company stock worth $35,032,104. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

