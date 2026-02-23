Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A to post earnings of ($0.98) per share and revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $21.64 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

