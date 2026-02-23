Luogang Chen Buys 10,000 Shares of Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) Director Luogang Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position.
Brixton Metals Stock Performance
Shares of BBB stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.76. Brixton Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.19.
Brixton Metals Company Profile
