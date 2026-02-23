Luogang Chen Buys 10,000 Shares of Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) Director Luogang Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position.

Brixton Metals Stock Performance

Shares of BBB stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.76. Brixton Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010. Brixton Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

