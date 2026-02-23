Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 209.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,146 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,672,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,113,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,505,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after buying an additional 102,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,272,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,040,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,309,000 after buying an additional 509,835 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after acquiring an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $71.00 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

