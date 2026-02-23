OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,186 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1017 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.94%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

