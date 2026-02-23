Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $342.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.42. The company has a market capitalization of $359.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.