Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.7037.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.16, for a total value of $3,167,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 953,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,250,894.68. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $4,873,072.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,677.75. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,093 shares of company stock valued at $74,578,759. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $176.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.29 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

