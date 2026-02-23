OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven flows from rising U.S.-Iran tensions drove buying interest and helped gold push above $5,100/oz, flipping some Wall Street skeptics to buyers. Wall Street bears turn tail after gold rises to $5,100/oz, Main Street bullishness unchanged as Iran tensions mount
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco reports gold has reclaimed the $5,000/oz level as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand — a clear fundamental driver that supports ETF inflows into GLD. Gold reclaims $5,000 as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis highlights bullish reversal patterns and momentum that point to further upside toward $5,345 and possibly the prior record near $5,598/oz — encouraging momentum traders. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Further Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term investor thesis on GLD remains constructive: a recent Seeking Alpha piece reiterates GLD as a buy, citing huge AUM, ETF inflows and central-bank demand that support medium/long-term bullishness. GLD: My Second-Largest Portfolio Position, On Path To Become My Largest Holding
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets note rising conflict risk is lifting gold in early trade — an immediate macro driver that tends to boost GLD flows during bouts of geopolitical risk. Gold Edges Higher Amid Growing Risks of U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note gold is “hanging” around $5,000 with market attention on U.S. data (GDP, PCE) and housing — these macro prints will determine whether flows persist or pause. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $5000 Level As Traders Focus On Geopolitical Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage emphasizes active intra-day levels and trader guidance — useful for short-term entry/exit but less decisive for GLD’s medium-term trend. Gold market analysis for February 20 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Some technical notes warn a bearish bias persists while price remains below short-term moving averages (20-day), implying potential pullbacks if momentum fades. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
- Negative Sentiment: Fed-related headlines (hawkish minutes, shifting rate-cut odds) can create volatility and intermittent selling pressure that may cap near-term gains for GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Pressure Builds – Will Gold Smash $5,020 or Stall?
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Further Reading
