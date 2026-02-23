OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $468.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $509.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

