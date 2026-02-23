Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 22,430 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF $BFRZ

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 6.39% of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,028,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BFRZ stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts. BFRZ was launched on May 12, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.