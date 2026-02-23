Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 19,466 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 756.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

IDMO stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.90.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.