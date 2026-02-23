Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.