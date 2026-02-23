Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$76.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Company Profile

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$41.87 and a 52 week high of C$73.80.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power’s natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.