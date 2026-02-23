Comparing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 5 0 0 2.00 Frontline 1 1 4 0 2.50

Frontline has a consensus target price of $25.87, suggesting a potential downside of 25.49%. Given Frontline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $318.60 million N/A $13.93 million $1.55 6.71 Frontline $2.16 billion 3.57 $495.58 million $0.98 35.43

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Frontline”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Frontline pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 14.69% 9.00% 2.93% Frontline 12.23% 8.89% 3.44%

Volatility and Risk

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontline beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.