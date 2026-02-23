Bone Biologics (BBLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bone Biologics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBLG opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Bone Biologics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bone Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bone Biologics stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Free Report) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 1.31% of Bone Biologics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics, Inc (NASDAQ: BBLG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell-based therapies for skeletal repair and regeneration. The company’s research efforts center on both allogeneic and autologous mesenchymal cell platforms designed to enhance bone healing in patients with orthopedic injuries and degenerative bone conditions. Its approach aims to provide alternatives to traditional grafting procedures by harnessing the regenerative potential of specialized stem cells.

Leveraging proprietary cell expansion and delivery technologies, Bone Biologics is advancing a pipeline of investigational therapies targeting indications such as spinal fusion, long-bone non-union and maxillofacial defects.

