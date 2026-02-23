DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Head to Head Survey

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Spectral AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.04 million 2.82 -$42.75 million ($11.16) -1.01 Spectral AI $29.58 million 1.49 -$15.31 million ($0.74) -1.95

Volatility and Risk

Spectral AI has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Spectral AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Spectral AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 1 1 2 0 2.25 Spectral AI 1 0 2 0 2.33

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.18%. Spectral AI has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 125.69%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Spectral AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -171.09% -59.47% -36.75% Spectral AI -70.64% N/A -27.57%

Summary

Spectral AI beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

