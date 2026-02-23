Energy Recovery (ERII) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $82.59 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $860.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

In related news, insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $105,793.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,925.90. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 640,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,093.40. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,260 shares of company stock valued at $374,213 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,401,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 262,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,021,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,851,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 2,178,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 325,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,307,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 318,584 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Loop Capital set a $18.20 price target on Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

