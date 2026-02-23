Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,915,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,302 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,249.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 865,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 801,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

