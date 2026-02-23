American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, December 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of AREC opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Resources by 86,418.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 122,714 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a diversified energy and critical minerals company focused on reclaiming coal refuse and mining high‐quality steam and metallurgical coal. The firm employs a vertically integrated business model that encompasses raw material extraction, on‐site processing and product delivery, supplying coal to power generators, steel manufacturers and industrial users.

Operating primarily in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, American Resources holds mining leases and reclamation permits across multiple sites in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

