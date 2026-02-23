Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 24.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $320.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

