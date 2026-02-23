Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TMO opened at $510.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.