Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 16,146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 383.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $254.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.51 and a 52-week high of $262.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

