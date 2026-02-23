abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT Position Reduced by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 407.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $196.49 on Monday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $261.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

