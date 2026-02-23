Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,075 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 260.1% during the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 164.0%.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

