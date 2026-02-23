Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.