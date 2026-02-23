X Square Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Generac by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,804,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,436,000 after buying an additional 188,717 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 914,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 907,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,941,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Generac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.19.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $229.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $236.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

