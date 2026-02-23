Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.84% of Joby Aviation worth $806,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 192,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 8,539 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $84,365.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,584.76. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric Allison sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $96,972.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 713,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,087.84. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,458,924 shares of company stock worth $15,992,945. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

