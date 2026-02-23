Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21,239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of ORCL opened at $148.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.97.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

