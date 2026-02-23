Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21,239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Down 5.5%
Shares of ORCL opened at $148.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.97.
Key Headlines Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is winning cloud deals that validate its AI infrastructure strategy — the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for a modernization project, a concrete commercial win that supports OCI revenue momentum. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Gains Momentum With CMS Selection
- Neutral Sentiment: Some software peers (e.g., RingCentral, Five9) are rallying on better-than-expected results, showing mixed sentiment across AI-exposed software names — this helps explain sector rotation but doesn’t remove Oracle‑specific concerns. Beaten-down software stocks RingCentral and Five9 rally as earnings quell some AI concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities‑fraud class actions covering the June–Dec 2025 period; proliferation of suits raises legal and reputational risk and increases uncertainty for shareholders. ORCL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Oracle Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary ties today’s sell‑off to Nvidia/OpenAI funding dynamics: traders are treating Oracle as a proxy for OpenAI’s ability to raise capital and for Oracle’s ability to support contracted AI workloads — funding clarity is needed to calm sentiment. Here’s Why Oracle Stock Slumped Today (Hint: It’s Nvidia Related, But Not How You Might Think)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/social‑media threads flag heavy AI capex (estimates of up to ~$50B), higher debt issuance and insider selling — financing/dilution worries and rising short interest are pressuring the stock. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Opinions on Q2 Earnings and AI Capex Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Intraday commentary and trade reports note a sharp slide in ORCL versus broader indexes today — momentum selling and higher volume amplify the move until the market gets clearer answers on funding, capex pacing and legal exposure. Why Are Oracle Shares Sliding On Friday?
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
