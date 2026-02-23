The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,577 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

