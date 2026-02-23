Spok (SPOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of SPOK opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.41. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Spok by 40.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Spok by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Spok by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Spok by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spok by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok’s flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

