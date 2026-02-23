Comparing Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingfisher and SharkNinja”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.50 $235.86 million N/A N/A SharkNinja $6.40 billion 2.88 $701.37 million $4.94 26.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SharkNinja has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingfisher.

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kingfisher has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharkNinja has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and SharkNinja’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A SharkNinja 10.96% 32.30% 15.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingfisher and SharkNinja, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 3 2 1 0 1.67 SharkNinja 0 3 9 0 2.75

SharkNinja has a consensus price target of $145.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Kingfisher on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

