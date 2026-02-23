Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.