X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,628 shares during the quarter. Lemonade comprises approximately 3.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,279,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after acquiring an additional 825,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 69.3% during the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after acquiring an additional 513,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 217,913 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Lemonade

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade Trading Down 7.2%

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,680. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $3,280,925.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 204,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,123,879.55. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 246,742 shares of company stock worth $21,729,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $57.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.02. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $99.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Lemonade and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade

About Lemonade

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.