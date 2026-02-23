The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Reduced by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $158.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

