Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $43.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.8333.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.69. Trustmark has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.43.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trustmark by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,883,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,802,000 after acquiring an additional 316,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 472,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

