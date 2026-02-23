Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wolters Kluwer to post earnings of $3.00 per share and revenue of $3.6974 billion for the quarter.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.18.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services company that provides expert solutions and software to professionals in the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. Its offerings combine authoritative content with advanced workflows and analytics to help organizations improve efficiency, manage risk and comply with regulatory requirements. Customers rely on Wolters Kluwer’s platforms for critical functions such as clinical decision support, tax preparation, audit and financial reporting, legal research and regulatory intelligence.

In healthcare, Wolters Kluwer delivers evidence-based clinical decision tools, medical reference materials and electronic health record integrations designed to support patient safety and quality outcomes.

