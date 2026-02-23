Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 413.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,272 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,484,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,142,000 after buying an additional 122,532 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $50.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

