Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,199.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,116,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

