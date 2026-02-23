CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $748.0070 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 3.6%

CAPL stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $808.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrossAmerica Partners has an average rating of “Sell”.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels across the United States. The company procures, transports and stores refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil and select renewable fuel blends. Through its integrated network of pipelines, terminals and truck fleets, CrossAmerica Partners supplies fuel to a broad base of customers, including convenience stores, supermarket chains, travel centers and independent marketers.

Formed in 2014 as a spin-off of Sunoco’s wholesale fuel business, CrossAmerica Partners acquired refined petroleum distribution assets and entered into long-term supply agreements designed to deliver stable, fee-based revenues.

