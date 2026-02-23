X Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,990,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,901,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,674,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,406,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $549,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Copart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.76%.The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

