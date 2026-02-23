Herald (LON:HRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Herald had a net margin of 107.72% and a return on equity of 14.78%.
Herald Stock Performance
LON:HRI opened at GBX 2,538.66 on Monday. Herald has a 52-week low of GBX 1,682 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,503.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,451.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.88.
Herald Company Profile
Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.
