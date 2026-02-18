Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.9001 and last traded at $5.9001. Approximately 5,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHITF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitehaven Coal in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitehaven Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

About Whitehaven Coal

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) is an Australian coal producer primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of coal in New South Wales. The company’s operating assets are located in the resource-rich Gunnedah Basin and the Hunter Valley region, where it develops both open-cut and underground mining projects. Whitehaven focuses on delivering high-quality coal products to industrial and power generation markets.

The company’s main operating mines include Maules Creek, Narrabri and its flagship Whitehaven Mine, each equipped with modern mining and processing facilities.

