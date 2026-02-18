PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $135.81.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.