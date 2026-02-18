Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Stock Down 8.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)

(Get Free Report)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Codrington Resource Corporation and changed its name to NRG Metals Inc in September 2015. NRG Metals Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.