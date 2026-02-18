JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,403,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $754,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,436,000 after purchasing an additional 676,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,002,000 after purchasing an additional 654,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,500,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

