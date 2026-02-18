UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $289.04 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

