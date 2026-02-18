Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $448.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.75 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 6.2%

HL stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the sale, the vice president owned 216,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,604.31. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,705.40. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

