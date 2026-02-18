Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the third quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $649.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $552.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $656.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.