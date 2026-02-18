Promising Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 17th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Rocket Lab are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is supplying military and national-security goods and services—such as aircraft, ships, weapons, electronics, cybersecurity, and logistical support—to governments and prime contractors. Investors often view them as relatively stable because of long-term government contracts and steady defense spending, but they remain sensitive to geopolitical events, budget decisions, and political or regulatory risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

